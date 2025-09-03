Man arrested following serious assault – Bristol

A man has been arrested after a serious assault in south Bristol earlier this evening (Wednesday 3 August).

Officers were called just before 4pm to Pavey Road, in Hartcliffe, following reports of a teenager with a stab-like wound.

The victim has been taken to hospital where they remain in serious but stable condition, their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing. Their next of kin has been informed.

Officers have arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in police custody.

A scene is in place and members of the community can expect to see a heightened police presence.

We understand incidents of this nature are alarming but we would like to reassure people that a full investigation will be carried out. High visibility reassurance patrols will be put in place over the coming days and residents are encouraged to speak to officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team if they have any concerns.

If you were in the area when the incident happened, or have any information which could aid our enquiries, please call us.