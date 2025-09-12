Man arrested in connection with criminal damage to mosque

There is 1 related update to this story 11 September 2025:CCTV appeal after windows smashed at mosque

We would like to thank all those who shared our appeal in relation to the criminal damage at a mosque in Taunton.

Following the appeal, a man, 34, from Taunton, handed himself in at a police station where he was arrested on suspicion of racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage today (Friday 12 September).

Enquiries into the incident continue. We would still like to speak to the second male in the image (see image below).

Any witnesses and those with CCTV or doorbell/dashcam footage from the time of the incident or the moments leading up to it, or any other information, are asked to call police on 101 quoting 5225251536, or complete our online appeals form.