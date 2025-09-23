Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man in his late 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a serious assault in Baildon Road, Weston-super-Mare, which was reported at 6.20am on Monday 22 September. He remains in police custody.

Two people, aged in their 30s, suffered stab wounds in the incident and remain in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Increased patrols are taking place in the area following the incident, and residents are invited to speak to officers about any concerns they may have.

We understand some members of the community will be concerned about the events of the last 24 hours, but those involved are known to each other and we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the public.

We would urge anybody with information, CCTV, or doorbell or dashcam footage in the moments building up to or immediately after the incident, to call 101 quoting reference number 5225266293, or complete our online appeals form.