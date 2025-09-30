Man arrested on suspicion of caravan arson in St George

One man has been arrested after two people sustained serious injuries in a fire in Bristol overnight.

A member of the public called us at about 10.25pm last night (Monday 29 September) to report a caravan fire on private land in Bell Hill Road, St George.

Officers attended, along with colleagues from Avon Fire and Rescue Service and South Western Ambulance Service.

Two men were rescued from an adjacent residential property. They remain in hospital in a critical condition.

A man, in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life this morning. He remains in custody.

Officers remain at the scene and we are working alongside the fire service with investigation work to establish what happened.

Extra high-visibility police patrols are planned in the area for reassurance.

A number of people were evacuated as a precaution due to a suspected gas leak for a short period of time before being able to return home overnight.

Anyone with information around what happened, or was driving in the area at the time and may have relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact us online or on 101 and quote reference number 5225273963.