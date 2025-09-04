 Leave site Skip to content
You are here: Home » News » Man charged after Bristol pursuit

Man charged after Bristol pursuit

Posted on 4 September 2025, at 12:18 in In Court

The scales of justice and the words
In court

A 47-year-old man is due in court this morning (4 September) after he was charged with driving offences after a police pursuit in Bristol.

Bryan Smith, of no fixed address, were arrested on Tuesday (2 September) and the following charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service last night:

  • Dangerous driving
  • Failing to provide a specimen for analysis
  • Driving without insurance
  • Driving while disqualified

He is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today.

A second man and a woman, both also aged in their 40s, who were arrested during the incident, which ended in Ledbury Road in Fishponds, was released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

A stolen vehicle was also recovered in the incident.