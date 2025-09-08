Man charged after serious assault in Easton

A 19-year-old man is due in court this morning after he was charged in connection with a serious assault in Easton, Bristol on Friday (5 September).

Mohammed Akakhail, of Shamrock Road in Eastville, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. He is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday 8 September.

It follows the incident in Stapleton Road which was reported to emergency services at about 2.40pm.

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on conditional police bail while our investigation continues.

The victim remains in hospital, however his injuries are no longer believed to be life-threatening.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Serena Serjeant said: “This is a significant update in our investigation and we’ve updated the victim’s family on this development. “We’re incredibly grateful to those people who’ve contacted us with information which has been vital in helping us understand the circumstances of Friday’s incident. “If you do have information and haven’t yet spoken to an officer, please get in touch.”

If you have any information, call 101 using reference number 5225250960 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.