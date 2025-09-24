Man charged after two people seriously injured in assault

A man has been charged in relation to a serious assault in Weston-super-Mare.

Jack Jones, 39, of Baildon Road, Weston-super-Mare, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been charged in connection to an incident in Baildon Road at around 6.20am on Monday (September 22). He was remanded in custody to appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday 24 September).

The victims remain in hospital.

Increased patrols have been taking place in the area following the incident, and residents are invited to speak to officers about any concerns they may have.

We understand some members of the community will be concerned about the incident, but those involved are known to each other and we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the public.

Any witnesses or those with information on the incident to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5225266293, or complete our online appeals form.