Man dies after A361 collision near Glastonbury

We’re appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage after a man died following a collision on the A361 between Glastonbury and Pilton.

The collision happened at about 2.25pm on Wednesday (17 September) and involved a Lambretta scooter, a Polestar car, a VW Transporter van and a Range Rover Sport.

The rider of the scooter was taken to hospital where he sadly died of his injuries the following day. His family have been updated and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed to allow initial investigation work to be completed but reopened a short while later.

If you have any information or footage that could help our investigation, call 101 using the reference number 5225262133.