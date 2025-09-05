Man identified after public CCTV appeal
We’ve identified a man officers wished to speak with after an assault in Taunton.
A man came forward following a public appeal for information.
The investigation into the assault continues. It happened in East Street at about 9pm on 8 August and left a man in his forties needing treatment for a broken jaw.
If you have any information and are yet to speak with officers, we’d still like to hear from you.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225225368, or complete our online appeals form.