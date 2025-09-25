Man in court charged with cocaine and heroin supply

A man has been charged with drug supply charges and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 25 September).

Keelan Tree, 19, of Railway Court, Station Road, Yate, has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin), possession of cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

He was charged and remanded at the same court yesterday (Wednesday 24 September) until today’s hearing.

The charges come after a series of drug warrants were executed at three addresses in Yate at around 8am yesterday.

PS Richard Humphrey, of the South Gloucestershire neighbourhood team, said: “Drug supply in and around Yate and South Gloucestershire will not be tolerated, and this highlights the importance of information being provided to us.

“Drugs result in further criminality and anti-social behaviour, which will we continue to protect our communities from.”