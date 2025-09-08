Man jailed after cannabis worth £28,500 seized from his home

A man has been sentenced to two years in prison for drug supply after cannabis valued at £28,500 was seized from his home in Pilton.

Andrew John Westwick, 59, of East Town Lane, was sentenced to 27 months in prison at Bristol Crown Court after pleading guilty to several offences on Wednesday 3 September.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of a controlled Class B drug, two counts of being in possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug, and the production of a Class B drug.

Police arrested Westwick after around 6kg of cannabis, including cannabis plants, cannabis flowering head, and cannabis resin, were seized from his home and car on Thursday 12 December.

DCI Ben Lavender said: “Westwick was at the property when officers arrived, and four packages were found in his car that were ready to be posted, which contained cannabis flowering head and resin. He was, therefore, arrested for drugs supply offences

“We are committed to taking action to protect people, particularly from the harm drug supply creates, because the misery it can cause people and communities is clear.

“If you’re buying illegal drugs, you’re not only funding organised crime groups, you are ignoring the exploitation involved in their cultivation, production and supply.”