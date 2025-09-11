Man jailed for abuse which ‘traumatised’ victim

A man has been jailed after assaulting a woman and subjecting her to sustained physical and psychological abuse.

Liam Nicholl, 25, of Winscombe Road, Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced to 20 months in prison at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 2 September.

He pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation and three other offences of criminal damage to police property, assault by beating and causing harassment with fear of violence will be served concurrently.

PC Ben Weston: “I would like to commend the victim’s courage during the course of this investigation. This was a truly traumatising incident for the victim whereby physical and psychological abuse was sustained.

“This conviction reflects the seriousness of the offences. Acts of violence against women and girls will be dealt with expeditiously and robustly by Avon and somerset police and offenders will be brought to justice.”