Man jailed for non-recent sex offences against a child

A man has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty of non-recent sex offences against a child.

Christopher Brooks, 74, of Bishopsworth, Bristol was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 18 September.

Brooks was convicted by a jury to two counts of indecent assault against a child, two counts of inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency, three counts of making an indecent image of a child, and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image at the same court on June 17.

As well as a custodial sentence, Brooks will be the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years after his victim “showed great bravery” in giving evidence during a complex investigation which started four years ago.

DC Rhiannon Jugmohun, officer in the case, said: “For the victim, this is something she has lived with for many decades.

“A third-party report was made to police which led to us approaching the victim to confirm whether the report was correct. The victim confirmed the offences but said if it wasn’t for officers knocking on her door, she would have probably taken this to her grave.”

This investigation was complex for numerous reasons, and the passage of time meant that witnesses were difficult to trace and many of those found struggled to recollect information from the time of the offending.

Investigating officers travelled across the country to gather evidence from people connected to the investigation, paper records were sought, and digital forensics officers reviewed a number of electronic devices in relation to the indecent image charges.

DC Jugmohun added: “The victim showed great bravery throughout the investigation. She has shouldered the weight of these offences for most of her life and life has been difficult for her at times. With great support from both family and friends, the victim was able to eloquently detail, not only the offences committed against her, but the impact they have had on her life. “We are at a place where regardless of age, victims will be heard, and we as the police will listen. Nobody is ever too young, and it is never too late to report a crime.”

Judge Edward Burgess QC told the court he was constrained by the sentencing guidelines in place at the time the offences occurred and said that had the offending happened recently, he would have received an even longer prison sentence.

Judge Burgess expressed the victim had shown “remarkable courage”.

To report child sexual exploitation

Call 999 immediately if you know or suspect a child is in immediate danger.

Report child sexual exploitation.

Information about a suspected vulnerable or exploited person

If you are in a profession such as a teacher or social worker, you may be exposed to certain situations which you feel the police should be aware of concerning vulnerable people.

If you believe a child or young person is vulnerable or being exploited, you can use this form to provide information to the police.