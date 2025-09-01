Man sentenced for drink driving after concern raised over vehicle

A man has been sentenced after a member of the public reported a vehicle they suspected was regularly being used by a drink-driver.

Andre Vrona, 43, of Plain Pond, Wiveliscombe, was driving a Volkswagen Golf nearly four times over the legal limit on the A358 in Henlade, towards Taunton, when he passed a marked police vehicle which was travelling in the opposite direction.

It was at that moment when automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology alerted the officer to the reported vehicle, and he turned around to follow it.

The officer caught up with the Golf and followed it until it came to a stop in the Asda car park, Creechbarrow Road, Taunton, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday 7 July.

The officer approached the vehicle and Vrona, who was found to be the driver and sole occupant of the car, as well as being the registered keeper, was then instructed to take a seat in the back of the patrol car.

Vrona, who was wearing a reflective vest at the time of his arrest, cooperated with the officer who explained why he had been pulled over, before Vrona admitted he “had a couple of beers” after work.

He gave a reading of 144 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in a roadside breath test – which is around four-times the legal limit of 35microgrammes.

A drugs wipe proved negative, and Vrona was arrested and taken to Express Park Police Centre, in Bridgwater.

He also expressed concern he needs his driving licence and access to a vehicle for employment.

Vrona was sentenced at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 28 August. He has been disqualified from driving for 36 months (starting from the interim disqualification date of 21 July), which could be reduced if he satisfactorily completes a driving course, ordered to carry out a 100-hour unpaid work requirement within the next 12 months, to comply with the conditions of a rehabilitation activity requirement, and he must also pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

Inspector Matt Boiles, of the roads policing unit, said: “This goes to show how important it is members of the public continue to report drink drivers because that intelligence provides meaningful results. “An initial breath test was deemed surprisingly high by the officer given how Vrona was presenting himself, so a second one was taken, which was still well over the limit and he was taken into custody. “Drink driving remains a leading cause of road deaths, accounting for 17 per cent of fatalities on UK roads. However, drug driving poses an equally severe risk to road safety. “Drink and drugs can impair reaction times, coordination, and judgement, significantly increasing the likelihood of a serious collision. “Not only that, but the perception of having a drink after work before getting behind the wheel is harmless could not be further from the truth and a driving disqualification can have a detrimental effect on careers and livelihoods. “Road users who commit one of those offences are significantly more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than those who do not.”

Avon and Somerset’s Road Safety and Road Policing teams are committed to targeting road users who pose the greatest risk to others on the roads and focus on the offences collectively known as the ‘Fatal Five’. These are excess speed; failure to wear a seatbelt; driver distraction, such as using a mobile phone at the wheel, drink and drug driving, and careless driving.

Through education and enforcement, we are working to raise awareness of the Fatal Five and encourage behaviour change in a bid to prevent serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.

Since the start of 2023, more than 120 road users in Avon and Somerset have lost their lives in fatal road traffic collisions. The vast majority of these involved one or more of the Fatal Five.

Most drink and drug drivers are repeat offenders. If you know someone who regularly drives under the influence, tell us. Your actions could prevent a serious or fatal collision.

If you know someone who regularly drives under the influence, tell us. Your actions could prevent a serious or fatal collision. Many arrests for drink and drug driving result directly from intelligence provided by the public. If you drive under the influence, you should expect to be caught – because someone may report you.

If you drive under the influence, you should expect to be caught – because someone may report you. If you suspect someone of drink or drug driving, please report it: If it’s happening now, call 999.

Otherwise, you can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the Avon and Somerset Police website: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/OpLimit