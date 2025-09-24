Message from Chief Constable Sarah Crew to our communities

“Today, I want to speak directly to every community across Avon and Somerset. Policing is not separate from society; we are part of it. Our duty is clear: to prevent crime, to maintain order, and above all, to keep people safe. That mission has never mattered more than it does right now. ​

“Our response to the disorder of summer 2024 was unambiguous and emphatic, as were the outcomes. We were united in standing up to those who cynically used the tragic murder of children to divide our communities and behave violently on our streets. Communities who have long felt over policed and under protected by us told me they felt seen, heard and reassured. ​

“A year later the narrative is the same, and yet, different. We recognise and welcome the joint statement from our Police and Crime Commissioner and our local political leaders. Meanwhile, your police service must navigate through this, remaining impartial but ensuring we stay connected to our values of Inclusion, Courage and Care. ​

“In such times we must listen to all our communities. There remains a deep sense of fear in some, especially our racially minoritised communities, who are telling me their anxiety is worsening. People are scared to go about their daily lives for fear of being attacked in the street. This is not acceptable. We will be robust and relentless in bringing to justice those who perpetrate crimes motivated by hate. Everyone expects and deserves to feel safe and secure where they live. ​

“There is also a deep sense of anger and powerlessness in other communities. People who feel left behind, marginalised and misunderstood. Who feel that those in power or authority don’t seem to care about their lives. They must be allowed to voice their views within the law and with respect. ​

“It’s our job to ensure we keep all communities safe; we deal with all incidents of hate crime robustly and we’re visible to those who are feeling scared. It is also our responsibility to enable lawful protest; to uphold the fundamental rights we cherish – freedom of conscience, expression, and association, but in a way that respects and does not intimidate others. “​

“This moment calls for courage and empathy: from us as a police service, and from all of us as communities. We will act firmly against hate and violence, and we will protect the right to speak out lawfully and respectfully. But safety cannot be delivered by police alone. It is built together, through trust, respect, and shared responsibility. ​

“So, I ask everyone: Stand against hate, stand up for each other, and stand for the kind of society where everyone, without exception can feel safe, secure and free.”