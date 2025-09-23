More than 200 cannabis plants seized from property

More than 230 cannabis plants have been seized from a property which was suspectedly being used to cultivate the drug in Weston-super-Mare.

Officers executed a warrant under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at the property on Amberey Road at around 11.15am on Friday 19 September.

A significant amount of growing equipment was seized as well as 237 cannabis plants, with an estimated yield worth around £200,000.

Officers were able to secure a warrant on the property after receiving various reports from members of the public.

No arrests have been made and enquiries to identify those responsible are ongoing.

Anybody with information about the property or the identify of those involved, are asked to call police on 101 quoting 5225263943, or complete our online appeals form.

The dangers posed by those growing the Class B drug, include modern slavery, crime, and the risk of fire, and members of the public are urged to keep an eye out for the following:

Signs to spot if a property is being used as a cannabis farm

Powerful, distinctive sweet, sickly aroma

Frequent visitors throughout the day and night

Blacked-out windows

High levels of condensation on windows

Noise from fans

Large amounts of rubbish

Unusual adaptations, such as lots of wiring and fans coming out of the building

