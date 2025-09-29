Murder charges authorised for woman

Three charges of murder have been authorised for a 43-year-old woman following the deaths of three children at a property in Sea Mills, Bristol.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised for Yasmeen Ali, who remains in the care of the mental health services, to be charged with three counts of murder and she will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court at a date to be confirmed.

Police were called to attend a property in Blaise Walk in the early hours of Sunday 18 February 2024, following a 999 call.

Inside the property, officers sadly found the bodies of seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash.

Forensic post-mortem examinations were carried out and revealed the three siblings died of knife injuries.

Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “This has been an extremely complex and highly sensitive investigation, resulting in charges being authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service. “We know this incident has had a devastating impact on the children’s loved ones, those close to the family, as well as the wider Sea Mills community – a community which has shown remarkable resilience and kindness over the past 19 months. Our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be available to speak to anyone who has worries or concerns as a result of this latest development. “It’s vitally important we allow the court process to continue unhindered and we’d respectfully ask people to refrain from speculation and consider the impact of commentary on those who are continuing to mourn the tragic loss of three children.”