New images issued in connection with fatal dog attack in Bristol
Officers are issuing new images of a man they want to trace as part of their investigation after a dog died after being attacked by another dog in Bristol.
At about 4pm on Friday 8 August in Hanover Place, on Spike Island, a large dog, described as a grey short-haired mastiff or pit-bull type attacked a smaller dog, which, sadly, died of its injuries.
Ongoing enquiries have led to officers obtaining new images of a man they hope the public can help to identify.
The man pictured is described as white, believed to be aged in his 20s or early 30s, about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall and of skinny build. He was wearing a grey baseball cap, black t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and carrying a small bag at the time.
Officers would like him to come forward, or if you recognise him or have any other relevant information, please call 101 using the reference number 5225226207.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225226207, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.