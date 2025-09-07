Policing operation stood down after Bristol protest
The policing operation stood up for the protest and counter-protest in Bristol today (7 September) has now ended without significant incident.
Three people were arrested on suspicion of assault and affray offences during the course of the day, but no serious injuries to members of the public or police officers have been reported and no one required hospital treatment.
Officers will remain in the area this afternoon and the dispersal zone covering the city centre will also remain in place until 7am tomorrow.
Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Serena Serjeant said: “Today’s protest has now concluded without significant incident.
“Our aim is always to enable peaceful protest and action was only required in a few instances where minor offences were identified. Thankfully no serious injuries were reported.
“There was some disruption to the road network in and around Bond Street and we’re grateful for the understanding of the public. The road has now been reopened.
“I’m also grateful for the efforts of all the officers involved today – they deserve enormous credit.”