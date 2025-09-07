Policing operation stood down after Bristol protest

The policing operation stood up for the protest and counter-protest in Bristol today (7 September) has now ended without significant incident.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of assault and affray offences during the course of the day, but no serious injuries to members of the public or police officers have been reported and no one required hospital treatment.

Officers will remain in the area this afternoon and the dispersal zone covering the city centre will also remain in place until 7am tomorrow.

The dispersal zone remains in place until 7am on Monday 8 September.