Public appeal leads to arson arrest
A man is in police custody today, Friday 26 September, following yesterday’s public appeal for information about arson and criminal damage in Fishponds, Bristol.
Information from the community led to the arrest earlier today of a man aged 18 in the Fishponds area on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
Fishponds Neighbourhood Inspector Luke Keenan said: “We’re very grateful to everyone who has taken the time to read and share the appeal, and I’d especially like to thank those who have got in touch with information.
“These incidents have not only been very distressing for the families directly involved, but concerning for us and the wider community.
“The investigation continues, and we’d still ask anyone who has relevant footage or information and hasn’t yet come forward to get in touch.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225244743, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.