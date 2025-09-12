Putting community safety first in Somerset 

Neighbourhood policing teams in east and south Somerset bolstered resources this month to increase officer visibility across communities and boost engagement with local people and businesses.

Officers in Chard kicked off September with a community event at Henson Park, inviting residents to get to know their neighbourhood officers and policing priorities in the town. The day-long event – attended by representatives from a range of policing teams, community groups, support services and more than 100 members of the public – aimed to break down barriers and show the approachability of PCSOs and police officers.

The key themes were crime prevention and reporting, with officers listening to local concerns, providing advice and encouraging members of the public to report crime and anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhood.

As PCSO Bea Gane, of the Chard Neighbourhood Policing Team, explained to the BBC – the police rely on community reports to build up an accurate picture of issues and offenders, allowing them to investigate each case and respond with appropriate resources.

On Tuesday 2 September, officers in Frome focused on business crime. They visited businesses in the town centre and surrounding areas, speaking to shop staff and security teams about recent experiences and distributing police-issued QR codes to report shoplifting quickly and easily. High-visibility patrols in key locations further deterred offending.

Later that week, officers set up pop-up events in Somerton and Wincanton raising awareness of fraud and how to spot and report a fraud attempt. They visited community centres and hubs to promote fraud talks and online safety sessions for elderly or vulnerable people; and ensured local banks, building societies and post offices in Bruton, Castle Cary, Martock, Long Sutton and Langport knew how to detect these crimes.

In Glastonbury, the neighbourhood team’s priority is tackling anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to help restore pride in the town.

On Thursday 4 September, Chief Inspector Andrew Pritchard and the team met with MP Sarah Dyke at the Town Hall to discuss how the police can work in partnership with the council to address local concerns. Officers then checked in with local businesses on the high street to offer reassurance and reinforce the importance of reporting via the supplied QR codes. They also explained how high-quality CCTV is crucial so that prolific offenders can be identified and brought to justice.

On the night of Friday 5 September, the Yeovil Neighbourhood Policing Team delivered a highly visible operation in the town centre to disrupt suspicious activity and challenge inappropriate behaviour outside of bars, clubs and pubs, leading to three arrests and one stop search. Officers attended six licensed premises to ensure compliance and discuss their procedures around drink spiking and the ‘Ask for Angela’ scheme.

The team also partnered with The Nelson Trust charity to set up a safe space for anybody who felt vulnerable while out that night – an initiative that was welcomed.

Chief Inspector Andrew Pritchard said: “We’re committed to increasing the visibility of officers in Somerset communities, deterring offending and responding to public concerns.

“We are here, we are listening, and we will take action against the minority of people intent on causing harm on our streets – those perpetrators whose crimes impact local businesses and residents’ feeling of safety and pride in their community.

“You can help us identify and tackle local issues by reporting anti-social behaviour and crime in your area. The easiest way of doing this is this via our web form, by calling 101, or by visiting your local police enquiry office.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody said: “Somerset residents consistently tell me they want to see more police on their streets. That’s why I’ve committed to strengthening neighbourhood policing.

“This operation shows that commitment in action, with officers out in town centres building relationships with local businesses and residents, and addressing problems before they escalate.

“It’s this visible, community-focused policing that makes a real difference in keeping our communities safe.”

How to report crime and anti-social behaviour

To provide information to Avon and Somerset Police directly, you can:

call 101

go to the Report section of our website and complete the relevant form

visit your local police enquiry office

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not have to attend court or speak to a police officer.

To find out more about your local neighbourhood policing team and their priority areas, you can visit this webpage for updates: Your area | Avon and Somerset Police