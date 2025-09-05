Tributes paid to ‘extraordinary man’ who died in South Petherton last month

Tributes have been paid to an “extraordinary man” who lifted the spirits of everyone around him following his death in South Petherton last month.

Colin Lawson, 43, died at an address in Holbrook Park, off Mare Lane, on Friday 22 August.

His partner, Josephine, has issued a tribute to Colin and says his death has left an “immeasurable void” in their family.

On behalf of her family, Josephine said: “The heart and soul of our family is gone, and the silence left in Colin’s absence is deafening.

“He was an extraordinary man; kind, considerate, loving, funny, intelligent, and wise. To know Colin was to know warmth, generosity, and a spirit that lifted everyone around him.

“Proudly Scottish, he carried his heritage with joy and pride, always ready with a story, a fact, or a witty remark that made you smile and think. His knowledge was vast, his humour infectious, and his compassion boundless. He gave freely of himself, his time, his help, his love, never asking for anything in return.

“Despite the challenges of his failing eyesight, Colin never let it dim his passion for life. He continued to do the things he loved, showing us, all what resilience truly looks like.

“Father to Josh and Connor, a caring stepfather to Dominic, Tyler, and Ruby, and a proud step-grandfather to Hayley.

“To me, Colin was my light, my love, my best friend, and my everything. Together, we built a beautiful life between Edinburgh and Somerset, a life full of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories.

“The gap he leaves behind is immeasurable. Our lives were richer, fuller, and brighter because of him. Whether you knew Colin for five minutes or a lifetime, he left a mark that will never fade.

“We will carry him with us always, in our hearts, in our stories, and in the love, he gave so freely. He will be forever loved, forever missed, and forever in our hearts.”

Graham Janes, 49, of Pear Tree Drive, Chard, has been charged with Mr Lawson’s murder and will appear at Bristol Crown Court for a pre-trial and plea hearing on Wednesday 17 September.