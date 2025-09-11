Trio appear in court following burglary series investigation

Three people appeared in court today following an investigation into a series of burglaries across Avon and Somerset and neighbouring forces.

A 42-year-old woman and two men, aged 35 and 23, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 11 September) to face 56 charges in total:

Gemma Fry, aged 42, from Shirehampton, has been charged with conspiracy to commit commercial burglary with intent to steal and handling stolen goods.

Steven Fry, aged 35 from Henbury, has been charged with five counts of dwelling burglary and 21 counts of commercial burglary. He was also charged with conspiracy to commit commercial burglary with intent to steal.

Mason Thomas, aged 23 from Southmead, has been charged with the same offences as Steven Fry.

The charges follow an investigation into a number of burglaries from houses and commercial properties between 16 March and 9 September at various addresses in Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset, and Wales.

Gemma Fry has been released on conditional bail by the court. Steven Fry and Mason Thomas have both been remanded into custody.

All three will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 17 October.

Two men, aged 24 and 29, were also arrested and released under investigation.