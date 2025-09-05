Two arrested after serious assault – Bristol
Two men have been arrested and an investigation is underway after two men sustained potential knife wounds after an incident in the Easton area of Bristol today (5 September).
We were called to Stapleton Road at 2.41pm following reports a man had been assaulted.
Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A 41-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Serena Serjeant said: “This was a shocking attack and we are carrying out urgent enquiries to understand the full circumstances.
“As a result, there’s a heavy police presence in the area at the moment and a cordon is in place in Stapleton Road to allow this work to take place.
“We would urge anyone who has any information to please report it to us.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant footage of it should call 101, using the reference number 5225250960. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225250960, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.