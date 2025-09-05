Two arrested after serious assault – Bristol

Two men have been arrested and an investigation is underway after two men sustained potential knife wounds after an incident in the Easton area of Bristol today (5 September).

We were called to Stapleton Road at 2.41pm following reports a man had been assaulted.

Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 41-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Serena Serjeant said: “This was a shocking attack and we are carrying out urgent enquiries to understand the full circumstances. “As a result, there’s a heavy police presence in the area at the moment and a cordon is in place in Stapleton Road to allow this work to take place. “We would urge anyone who has any information to please report it to us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant footage of it should call 101, using the reference number 5225250960. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.