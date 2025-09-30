Witness appeal after cash stolen in domestic burglary

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with information to contact us in relation to a burglary in south Gloucestershire.

A property in Craddock Close, Warmley, was broken in to and a quantity of items and foreign currency was stolen at around 12pm on Wednesday 24 September.

Those responsible are believed to have broken in through the front door of the property, and house-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out.

Any witnesses or those with dashcam or doorbell footage of the incident, or during the moments leading up to it, are asked to call us on 101 quoting 5225268652, or complete our online appeals form.