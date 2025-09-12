Witness appeal after cyclist seriously injured in Bristol collision

We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage after a serious collision in Bristol earlier this month.

At around 7.25am on Monday 1 September, a cyclist and a van collided at the junction of Fremantle Road and Cotham Side in Cotham.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with significant injuries which were initially believed to be life-threatening, but she is now recovering and in a stable condition,

Officers are supporting them and their family while enquiries continue.

Investigating officers wish to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or have any relevant footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5225246311, or complete our online appeals form.