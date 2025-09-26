Witness appeal after man found in road with serious injuries

We are appealing for witnesses after an injured man was found in Bristol today (Friday 26 September).

The man was found in Wells Road, Totterdown, at the junction with St Johns Lane, at approximately 5.45am, with a bike in the road next to him.

He was taken to hospital and is in a critical condition. The man’s next of kin is aware.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out today but it remains unclear at the moment how the man has sustained his injuries, including whether any other person or vehicle was involved.

We are therefore asking anyone who may have seen what happened, or has relevant dashcam footage, to please contact us on 101 and quoting reference number 5225270670.