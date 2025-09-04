Witness appeal after serious collision on A361

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage in relation to a serious collision on the A361 near Frome yesterday (Wednesday 3 September).

Officers attended the scene of the collision, which involved a lorry and three other vehicles, between Leighton and Nunney Catch, at around 7.35am.



The road was closed for the majority of the day while investigations were carried out.

One person, a man in his late 20s, has been airlifted to hospital with injuries which are considered to be life-changing. The next of kin have been contacted.

Two other people have been taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, while another was treated at the scene.



The road reopened at around 6.20pm.

Anybody who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage in the moments leading up to the collision, are asked to call 101 quoting 5225248255, or complete our online appeals form.