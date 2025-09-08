Woman charged with attempted murder following incident in Bristol

The following update is being released on behalf of Counter Terrorism Policing South West:

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South West (CTPSW).

Alina Burns, of Lynton Road, Bristol, was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police on Saturday 2 August after a 27-year-old man suffered minor injuries when he was assaulted in Bedminster, Bristol.

Burns appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 4 August after being charged with racially aggravated actual bodily harm (ABH) and three counts of possession of a bladed article.

Following further enquiries, Counter Terrorism Policing South West, with support from Avon and Somerset Police, are now leading the investigation.

Burns, who is white British, appeared today (Monday 8 September) at Bristol Crown Court charged with an additional charge of attempted murder.

Burns remains in custody and is next due to appear on Friday 26 September at the Central Criminal Court in London.