Man jailed for 22 months after persistent shop thefts

A man has been jailed for 22 months after admitting numerous offences including persistent shop thefts in South Gloucestershire.

Curtis Tucker, 43, of Worcester Road, Kingswood, was sentenced to seven charges of shop theft, a charge of theft from a vehicle, and for threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 21 October.

A five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) has also been imposed on Tucker which prohibits him from entering Kings Chase Shopping Centre, in Kingswood, and Gallagher Retail Park, in Longwell Green.

He must also not enter any retail premises he knows he is banned from after stealing bakery products, alcohol, meat, high-value tools, and other items, from various retailers in the area over recent months.