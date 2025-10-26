Action taken after unlicensed music event in Bristol

Officers responded to an unlicensed music event in Bristol following several calls from members of the public.

We were called to the skatepark in Eastville, close to the M32, yesterday afternoon (Saturday 25 October).

Multiple residents in the area reported that amplified music was being played at an antisocial volume and causing significant issues for them.

Attending officers engaged with those involved and the music was turned off shortly before 7pm.

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

Inspector Gavin O’Reilly said: “We had a number of calls in quick succession from people who told us the amplified music was causing a significant disturbance and having a detrimental impact on them.

“Officers attended and we estimated there were approximately 200-250 people present.

“An operational decision was taken, due to the impact on the local community and concerns that the size of the event could increase further, to issue a direction to leave. Following positive engagement with those involved the music was soon afterwards turned off.”

Inspector O’Reilly added: “Taking preventative and proactive action against unlicensed music events is absolutely not about stopping people having fun – there is nothing wrong with that whatsoever. But it crosses the line and becomes antisocial when the volume of the music is so loud that it’s impacting on the wellbeing of the local community.

“We take unlicensed music events seriously because we have seen countless times before they are often being held in unsuitable locations and with insufficient plans in place to manage a large number of people attending. That creates a real risk to public safety, notwithstanding the impact on other people living in the area.

“It’s why we ask anyone who has information about a forthcoming unlicensed music event, or sees the early signs of one being set up, please reports it to us online or on 101.”