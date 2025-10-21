Apology given to the family of Kelly Faiers following a report issued by the IOPC

We would like to apologise to Kelly Faiers’ family for the impact of several of the decisions made by Avon and Somerset Police during the course of our enquiries into her death.

Ms Faiers’ death in Minehead on 15 October 2023 was initially considered to be non-suspicious.

An operational decision was made the following day to then treat Ms Faiers’ death at Richard Scatchard’s home as suspicious and that it should be investigated as a murder inquiry. This update was not relayed to the family for a further 48 hours, in part due to being unable to locate trained family liaison officers to meet Ms Faiers’ family and deliver the update in-person.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) determined that the service level was unacceptable because of that delay, and an alternative option could and should have been considered to ensure the family knew that information sooner.

Similarly, we recognise the additional distress experienced by Ms Faiers’ family at learning of Mr Scatchard’s criminal record through an online search and by not disclosing sooner he was at the address and spoken to by officers when police initially attended. This was information that should have been privately communicated to Mrs Faiers’ family in a sensitive way and at an appropriate time.

The IOPC also found the service level was unacceptable in terms of the decision made not to arrest Mr Scatchard at the scene of Ms Faiers’ death.

Whilst we are committed to being transparent around that decision, we consider commenting further at this stage would be inappropriate in light of ongoing coronial proceedings

In four of the seven areas of the family’s complaint the IOPC determined the service level was acceptable and the actions taken by Avon and Somerset Police were reasonable and/or appropriate.

No conduct or unsatisfactory performance matters were identified by the IOPC relating to any of our officers or staff. It did however identify areas where three officers’ performance fell short of expectations and believed that these were suitable to be dealt with via the reflective review practice process. This process is overseen by an officer of a more senior rank and is designed to be a challenging and transformative learning process when an improvement need has been identified.

No organisational learning for Avon and Somerset Police was identified. The contents of the IOPC’s report are being closely reviewed and analysed to consider and implement any further learning and improvements to the service we provide to the public.

We have taken the family’s concerns seriously and referred the complaints received in December 2023 to the IOPC. To ensure complete transparency, officers and staff have provided the IOPC with detailed accounts and evidence to assist them with its enquiries and we welcome the independent scrutiny the IOPC has been able to provide.

A separate mandatory IOPC referral was made in April 2024 on the grounds of death following police contact after confirmation of Mr Scatchard’s death at a caravan site in Watchet. The IOPC determined this was suitable for local investigation by Avon and Somerset Police. That process is ongoing.