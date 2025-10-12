Arrest in Taunton rape investigation

We have arrested a man as part of our ongoing enquiries after a woman was raped in Victoria Park, Taunton.

Officers launched an investigation after members of the public found the distressed woman at about 5am on Saturday 11 October.

The woman has been offered specialist support.

A man was arrested from an address in the town at about 6.30pm on Sunday 12 October, following a public appeal for information. He remains in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Wendy Fellowes said: “We’re very grateful to everyone who has contacted us with information or shared the appeal. Although an arrest has now been made, our investigation is really just beginning.”

She added: “It’s important now that people don’t post speculation online which could affect any future prosecution.”

If you have information or footage which could help and have yet to speak with officers do please contact us.