Arrest in Taunton rape investigation
We have arrested a man as part of our ongoing enquiries after a woman was raped in Victoria Park, Taunton.
Officers launched an investigation after members of the public found the distressed woman at about 5am on Saturday 11 October.
The woman has been offered specialist support.
A man was arrested from an address in the town at about 6.30pm on Sunday 12 October, following a public appeal for information. He remains in police custody.
Detective Sergeant Wendy Fellowes said: “We’re very grateful to everyone who has contacted us with information or shared the appeal. Although an arrest has now been made, our investigation is really just beginning.”
She added: “It’s important now that people don’t post speculation online which could affect any future prosecution.”
If you have information or footage which could help and have yet to speak with officers do please contact us.
Help is available for victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent. People can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.
There are also details of charities and organisations with expertise in supporting victims at www.thisisnotanexcuse.org.
If you feel unsafe in a public place you can report it via StreetSafe on the police uk website. The tool helps to inform our approach to protecting women and girls and allows police and partners to target particular areas of concern.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225285274, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.