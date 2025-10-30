Bikes suspected stolen seized by officers in Bristol – are they yours?

We are attempting to reunite two bicycles suspected to have been stolen with their rightful owners after they were seized from an address in Bristol.

A white Cube Reaction Hybrid-Pro 500 electric bicycle has already been returned to its owner after all three were seized from an address in Wade Street, St Pauls, earlier this week.

Location data from an Air Tag attached to the bike meant officers were able to track it and retrieve it.

Now we are attempting to find the owners of the two other bicycles which we suspect were also stolen in the same area at around 4pm on Saturday 25 October.

The first bike is described as a grey and matte black B’Twin Triban with Cannondale wheels.

The second is described a black electric Allegro Vibee, with the brand name written in blue along the frame.

A woman has attended a voluntary interview and has been released under investigation in connection with the suspected thefts.

Inspector Matthew Isaacs said: “We understand how distressing it can be to have your bike stolen, especially when it’s your main mode of transport. This recovery is a positive step in showing our commitment to tackling theft and keeping our communities safe. “We’re working hard to ensure offenders are held accountable and victims are supported. Police are encouraging residents to register their bikes with the national bicycle database, Bike Register, and use high-quality locks to deter theft. “Officers will continue to monitor key locations and work with partners to prevent further incidents, and we urge people to continue to report thefts of bicycles, so we are aware of the scale of the problem.”

If you believe your bike may be among those recovered call us on 101 quoting reference 5225299560, or complete our online appeals form.

If you’re concerned about crime in your area, call us 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Key security advice for cyclists and motorcyclists

Buy an anti-theft deterrent. Chains and padlocks, disk locks, U-locks, and bike covers are all good deterrents. Always use two different locks, one for each wheel.

Lock your bike to something immovable like railings, lamp posts or a bike post. Keep chains as tight to the bicycle as possible and try to ensure they are off the ground.

Park your bike where it can be seen in a well-lit location with high footfall, ideally covered by CCTV. If empty, leave your seat open.

Use the steering lock on a motorcycle when parked. Remove accessories to prevent them being stolen.

Always lock your bicycle at home and use a cover over your bike if it is outside. If you can, keep your bike in an alarmed secure garage.

Lock your motorbike to a Sold Secure or Thatcham approved ground anchor.

Register your motorcycle, and any serial numbered parts, on the Immobilise database to help police trace your bike if it is stolen.

The use of approved anti-theft devices such as Sold Secure or Thatcham may help reduce your insurance premium.

Always lock your bike at home, even when it is in your garage, flat or halls of residence.

Take out a dedicated cycle insurance policy or add your bike to your house insurance.



More information is also available on our website

Useful websites