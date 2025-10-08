CCTV appeal after burglary at Yeovil cafe

We are appealing to people with CCTV footage in relation to a burglary in Yeovil to come forward and assist with our enquiries.

Electrical devices, cash, and several bottles of milkshake were taken during a break-in at The Crossing, a café in Preston Road, at around 3am on Saturday 27 September.

A nearby resident alerted police after hearing a disturbance and described seeing two men part ways when running from the scene.

Both men were described as wearing dark clothing. One was believed to be wearing trainers with white soles, and the other was said to be wearing trainers with three stripes on the side. No further descriptions of the men have been established at this time.

Crime scene investigators have assessed the scene and CCTV, house-to-house enquiries and high visibility patrols have also been carried out while enquiries continue.

We are now appealing for anybody who may have CCTV footage of the West Yeovil area, specifically properties on Larkhill Road and Preston Road, which may have captured the suspects in the moments leading up to or immediately after the burglary.

PC Katarzyna Myk, officer in the case, said: “It is believed the suspects parted ways when running from the location, so they may not have been seen or captured together by any CCTV or doorbell cameras. “We believe this was an opportunity burglary rather part of a series or a targeted campaign, and we do not expect there to be any wider threat to the community. “While we are treating this as a one-off incident, it is something we are taking seriously and are continuing with the investigation to identify those responsible.”

Any witnesses or those with CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage at the time of the incident, or during the moments leading up to it or immediately afterwards, are asked to call us on 101 quoting 5225271378, or complete our online appeals form.