CCTV appeal after meat and alcohol stolen from supermarket
We are issuing an image of a man we would like to speak to after a number of items were stolen from a supermarket in Nailsea.
A large quantity of meat and bottles of alcohol were stolen from the store in Stock Way at around 2.15pm on Friday 19 September.
The man in the image is described as white, around 30-45 years old, of average height and build, who is bald, has a beard, who was wearing a grey jumper, black jogging bottoms, and black shoes.
CCTV enquiries have been carried out and anybody who recognises the man in the image is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 5225264865, or complete our online appeals form.
