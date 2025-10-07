CCTV appeal after sexual assault against teenager in Bristol

We are issuing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault against a teenager in Bristol.

The incident was reported to have happened at around 10pm in St James’ Park on Saturday 16 August.

An investigation has been underway since the incident was reported to us and CCTV, social media, and forensic enquiries are being carried out, and witness statements have been taken.

Officers involved are following lines of enquiry and remain in contact with victim, who has been referred to a number of services which support people who have suffered sexual violence and abuse.

The initial report to officers included a description of the offender, who was said to be a man in his 30s, believed to be of Asian heritage, and approximately 5ft 4-6ins. He was said to be wearing black clothing and in possession of a black rucksack at the time.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out since the incident, and we are releasing a photo of a man we hope the public can help us identify as we would like to speak to him.

DC Channon Dayus, officer in the case, said: “This is an awful incident which has caused distress and upset for the victim and her family. “We would like to assure the community that while we have not received any similar reports involving other victims, one incident is too many and a full investigation is underway. “The CCTV enquiries we have carried out since this awful sexual assault have resulted in us wishing to identify the man, pictured. “We are always conscious of the impact publicity of such offences can have on victims, but we’ve not been able to identify this man ourselves and therefore we now are seeking the public’s support because finding out who this man in will help us to progress this investigation.”

We are now appealing for anybody who recognises the man in the image to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5225231992 or complete our online appeals form.