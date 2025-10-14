CCTV appeal following serious assault in Bath
Following an appeal on BBC’s Crimewatch Live, we are issuing an appeal following a serious assault in Bath.
On Tuesday 1 July, at around 11.40am, the victim, a man in his 70s, and his wife were walking along Argyle Street towards Pulteney Bridge to catch a bus.
An unknown man approached the couple and brushed shoulders with the victim as the pavement wasn’t very wide and there were roadworks.
The suspect turned and ran after the victim, pushing him to the floor before running off towards Great Pulteney Street.
The victim sustained a broken femur following the incident which required surgery.
Officers are keen to speak with the man pictured who they believe can aid them in their enquiries.
He is described as white, between 30-40 years old, with short, grey hair. He is shown wearing dark-coloured shorts and a light-coloured shirt. He is also carrying a rucksack.
The officer in the case, DC Louisa Williams, appeared on the programme this morning (Tuesday 14 October).
Speaking on the programme, she said: “This has been life-changing for the victim and his family, and he has had to rely on his wife while he is recovering.
“The victim was an active person, but since this incident, he has not been able to be as active and this has had a profound effect on him.
“I would urge anyone who recognises the individual pictured to come forward.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225183726, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.