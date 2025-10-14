CCTV appeal following serious assault in Bath

Following an appeal on BBC’s Crimewatch Live, we are issuing an appeal following a serious assault in Bath.

On Tuesday 1 July, at around 11.40am, the victim, a man in his 70s, and his wife were walking along Argyle Street towards Pulteney Bridge to catch a bus.

An unknown man approached the couple and brushed shoulders with the victim as the pavement wasn’t very wide and there were roadworks.

The suspect turned and ran after the victim, pushing him to the floor before running off towards Great Pulteney Street.

The victim sustained a broken femur following the incident which required surgery.

Officers are keen to speak with the man pictured who they believe can aid them in their enquiries.

He is described as white, between 30-40 years old, with short, grey hair. He is shown wearing dark-coloured shorts and a light-coloured shirt. He is also carrying a rucksack.

DC Louisa Williams on BBC’s Crimewatch Live. Credit: BBC

The officer in the case, DC Louisa Williams, appeared on the programme this morning (Tuesday 14 October).