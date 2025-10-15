CCTV appeal in connection with pursuit in Bristol

We are trying to identify this man as part of our investigation into driving offences after a pursuit in Bristol.

Officers involved in a pursuit with a blue Hyundai i20 in the Knowle and Bedminster area, at around 5.45am on Tuesday 5 August, want to identify the driver.

We are now appealing for witnesses with any potential dashcam footage of a pursuit to come forward to assist with our enquiries.

The driver has been described as a white male, in his late teens, who was wearing a grey and black tracksuit top with grey bottoms and a black ‘cross-body’ bag.

The vehicle was first seen by officers reportedly being driven at speed on Galway Road before the driver and its occupants abandoned the vehicle in Malago Road.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out in the area where the car was abandoned.

Anybody with dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage of the pursuit, or during the moments the occupants of the vehicle fled, are asked to call 101 quoting reference number 5225219935, or complete our online appeals form.