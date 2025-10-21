CCTV appeal in connection with robbery in Weston-super-Mare

We are issuing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Weston-super-Mare.

A man, in his mid-60s, was reported to have been assaulted before his wallet containing several bank cards was stolen in Walliscote Road at around 2.10am on Friday 19 September.

An unknown male is reported to have approached the victim before assaulting him and taking his wallet, and a bank card was later used to make a £100 transaction. The victim was not seriously injured in the incident, and we remain in contact with him and his family.

We are now appealing to anybody who recognises the man in the image, or anybody who may have information about the reported incident, to contact us.

The man pictured is described as white, wearing a two-toned coat, black trousers, who was carrying a rucksack.

PC Timothy Stride, officer in the case, said: “We are appealing to the public to help us identify the man in the image who we believe may hold information relevant to our investigation. “Incidents like this are rare in this area of the town but we take reports such as this incredibly seriously as everyone should feel safe here, no matter what time of the day. “We know there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident and would appeal to any of those who may recognise the man pictured to contact us.”

Anybody who witnessed the incident, or who may have CCTV which could assist our enquiries, are asked to call us on 101 quoting 5225263601, or complete our online appeals form.