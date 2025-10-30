CCTV released following high-value Bristol burglary

Officers investigating a high-value jewellery burglary are appealing for the public’s help to identify this person.

At around 8.30pm on Monday 20 October, the victim was collecting a food order from outside his property in King Square Avenue, in Kingsdown, Bristol. When they returned, they found an unknown man inside.

The suspect pushed past the victim and, after they left, the victim discovered several thousands of pounds-worth of jewellery had been taken.

Among the items stolen were a number of watches, a red gold signet ring, a red gold green jade ring and fine silver oval rings in the shape of ballet shoes.

Officers believe the individual pictured may be able to help us with our enquiries. He is described as Black, thought to be in his 30s, wearing dark clothing and a hat or balaclava.