Crown Prosecution Service stops manslaughter case due to evidential changes

Bristol Crown Court has dismissed a charge of manslaughter against two teenagers accused of being involved in killing Mikey Roynon, 16.

Mikey was murdered at a house party in Bath in June 2023. Shane Cunningham was convicted of his murder last year and he continues to serve a life sentence.

Two other teenagers – Leo Knight, 18, and Cartel Bushnell, 17, – had manslaughter convictions quashed by the Court of Appeal in May 2025. A re-trial was scheduled for November.

This week the Crown Prosecution Service has determined there is no longer a realistic prospect of a conviction due to changes in the evidence available. A hearing at Bristol Crown Court was held yesterday (Wednesday 29 October) where it was confirmed the case would be discontinued, with both individuals acquitted.

Bushnell pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and Knight was convicted of the same offence during last year’s trial, and those convictions are unaffected by yesterday’s decision.

Detective Superintendent Mike Buck, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Mikey was cruelly murdered in a brutal, vicious attack. Shane Cunningham was convicted of Mikey’s murder last year and is continuing to serve a life sentence for this heinous crime.

“This week the CPS has determined it is not possible to proceed with a re-trial against Leo Knight and Cartel Bushnell, and they have therefore been acquitted of manslaughter.

“Understandably this news has been devastating for Mikey’s family. They remain at the centre of all our thoughts and specialist officers continue to provide them with support.

“The dignity and the courage Mikey’s family have shown throughout the past two-and-a-half years has been truly humbling.

“Since Mikey’s life was so cruelly snatched away from him, his family have done an inspirational job raising awareness of the dangers of knife crime. We sincerely hope the hard work they have carried out in Mikey’s memory is remembered and respected by everyone, because the consequences can be catastrophic.”

Simon Clark, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with Mikey’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

“This case shows the perils of people carrying knives. The Crown Prosecution Service treats knife crime with the utmost seriousness and is committed to ensuring that those responsible are prosecuted where possible.

“Due to changes with the evidence available and in light of the case as a whole, after careful review and applying the Code for Crown Prosecutors, it was decided that there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction against Cartel Bushnell and Leo Knight.”