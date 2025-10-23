Design our Christmas card: competition now open

Get your pens, pencils, and festive imaginations ready – our Christmas Card Competition 2025 is now open!

We’re inviting young artists aged five to 11 across Avon and Somerset to design this year’s official Christmas cards for Chief Constable Sarah Crew and Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody.

The theme this year is “Police at Christmas”, and we can’t wait to see how you capture the festive spirit of policing in your artwork. From officers patrolling in the snow to police dogs in festive gear – we want to see your creative take on how police help our communities over the Christmas period.

Two lucky winners will each receive a £25 book voucher – and, of course, see their design featured on our official cards.

Who can enter?

We have two age categories this year:

Ages 5–8 (OPCC category – chosen by Clare Moody)

Ages 9–11 (Avon and Somerset Police category – chosen by Sarah Crew)

Important dates

Competition opens: Thursday 23 October 2025

Thursday 23 October 2025 Final day for entries: Monday 10 November 2025

Monday 10 November 2025 Winners announced: Week commencing 24 November 2025 on our social media channels

The prize

Each category winner will receive a £25 book voucher and have their design featured on the official Christmas cards for Avon and Somerset Police or the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

How to create your card

Entries must be hand-drawn

Designs should fit on A4 paper (portrait or landscape)

How to enter

Entries can be submitted by email or post:

By email:

Send a clear scan/photo of the drawing to

digitalcomms@avonandsomerset.police.uk

Subject line: Christmas Card Competition

By post:

Avon and Somerset Police

Corporate Communications – Christmas Card Competition

Police and Fire Headquarters

PO Box 37, Valley Road

Portishead, BS20 8QJ

Don’t forget!

Please include the following details with your entry:

Full name of entrant

Date of birth

Category entered (Ages 5–8 or Ages 9–11

Home address (including postcode)

Contact phone number

Email address

Name of parent/guardian giving permission

By entering, you’re confirming that parental or guardian consent has been given (see full T&Cs below).

Terms and conditions

All entrants must be aged between 5 and 11 at the date of entry and live in Avon and Somerset.

Entries must be submitted by email or post only.

One winner per category will be selected by Chief Constable Sarah Crew and Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody.

Winning designs will be used on the official Christmas cards and may also appear on Avon and Somerset Police and OPCC websites and social media.

Other entries may also be featured online or on social media.

Parental consent is required to enter.

Avon and Somerset Police and OPCC reserve the right to amend or reproduce any submitted design.

Only the first name and age of winning entrants will be displayed publicly.

No alternative prize or cash equivalent will be offered.

Corporate Communications may exclude any entry that is inappropriate or doesn’t match the theme.

We can’t wait to see your festive creations – good luck!

Got questions? Email us at digitalcomms@avonandsomerset.police.uk