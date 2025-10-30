Did you witness fail-to-stop collision on A39?

We are seeking witnesses after a fail-to-stop collision in Corston that happened at about 7.30am on Tuesday 14 October.

A white van, heading away from Bath, and a motorbike travelling in the opposite direction collided on the A39 Wells Road, near the Bristol Road roundabout. The motorbike then collided with a red Alfa Romeo.

The motorcyclist required hospital treatment but he has since been discharged.

The car driver remained at the scene and has been assisting our enquiries, but the van driver failed to stop.

We want to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage. If so, please contact us via our website or on 101 quoting reference number 5225288025.