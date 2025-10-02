Extra patrols being conducted after firearm incident in Yeovil

An investigation is underway following an incident involving a firearm in Yeovil yesterday (Wednesday 1 October).

Nobody was injured, however we received a report of a firearm being discharged from a car in the Lufton Trading Estate at about 12.45pm. Those responsible quickly left the scene in the same car.

Searches of the nearby area were out by firearms officers on the ground with the support of the National Police Air Service helicopter, but proved negative.

A car believed to be have used in the incident, a red 4X4, has since been located and seized.

Inspector Roseanna Green said: “We know the news of this incident is likely to cause concern, but we’d like to reassure everyone we have not found any information to suggest there is a wider risk to the general public. “Officers remain at the scene today carrying out vital work as part of this investigation. Detectives are following up on all lines of enquiry to track down those responsible. “To make sure we are there for the community, extra patrols are planned in the area. Anyone with concerns is urged to speak to those officers who will be happy to stop, listen and support where possible.”

We’d ask anyone else with information, or relevant footage from the area, to please contact us on 101 and quote reference number 5225275680.