Fault affecting 101 calls resolved

UPDATE (2.30pm): The issue impacting our ability to answer 101 phone calls has been resolved, but we’d continue to ask people to report non-urgent issues online where possible while we continue to monitor the situation. We’re grateful for your understanding while the telephony issue was being investigated.

*****

Our 101 non-emergency call service is currently unavailable due to a system fault.

This should not impact on our ability to respond to 999 calls, but would politely remind the public this should only be used for urgent emergencies only.

Anything which doesn’t need an immediate response can be reported online.

Engineers are working hard to restore our phone lines and we’ll let you know when the 101 service is operational again. Thank you for your understanding.