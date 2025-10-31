Honouring dedication: our 2025 Long Service and Good Conduct Awards  

This week, we proudly celebrated our 2025 Long Service and Good Conduct Awards, recognising the unwavering commitment of over 200 police officers, staff, volunteers and specials who have dedicated years of service to protecting and supporting our communities.

This year’s recipients have served between nine and 30 years, contributing a remarkable combined total of over 4,600 years of policing experience. Their service has helped shape the organisation we are today and continues to inspire future generations.

The ceremonies, held on 29 and 30 October, saw medals, bars, and pins presented by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Bristol, Mrs Peaches Golding; His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, Mr Mohammed Saddiq; and His Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant of Gloucestershire, Mr Roger Head.

Each recipient also received a personal certificate from Chief Constable Sarah Crew and was congratulated by Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody.

From those who have devoted decades of their careers to policing, to volunteers and specials who give their time freely in service of others, every individual recognised has demonstrated exceptional conduct and upheld the highest standards of our organisation.

These annual ceremonies are more than a celebration of time served, they are a tribute to the quality of that service. They offer a moment for reflection, gratitude, and pride, not only for the recipients but for their families and colleagues who have supported them throughout their journeys. They also provide us with an opportunity to express our heartfelt thanks for the invaluable contributions each individual has made to policing.

Speaking directly to the award recipients at the ceremonies, Chief Constable Sarah Crew said: “I am humbled to think of the collective experience you hold between you. Not just in time served, but in the contribution each and every one of you has made to the safety, security, and betterment of our communities in the face of our ever-changing environment.

“Today is about taking time to acknowledge, recognise and thank each and every one of you. Whether you are an officer, member of police staff, a special or a volunteer, you all contribute to making communities safer, to helping people in their most difficult times and to being there for people when there is simply no one else. I consider it a privilege to serve with you and for you.

“You are not only special. You are extraordinary.”

To all our recipients – thank you. Your dedication, professionalism and sacrifice have made a lasting impact on our communities and our organisation.