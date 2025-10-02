Information for people attending protests in Bristol this weekend

A policing operation has been stood up ahead of expected protests in Bristol this weekend.

An anti-immigration protest and counter-protest is expected to take place from 11.30am on Sunday 5 October and the city centre is likely to be busy as a result.

Our operation aims to enable peaceful protest to be carried out by both groups and to minimise disruption to other members of the public.

Proactive steps are being taken both before and during the protests to achieve these aims and ensure both groups have an equal opportunity to protest.

With both groups planning to protest near the Cenotaph and College Green on Sunday, a decision has been taken to put the same set of conditions in place for both sets of protesters around when and where they can assemble under Section 14 of Public Order Act 1986. The protest group has outlined its intention to march too, so conditions around when that can take place have also been put in place under Section 12 of the same act.

Key timings: From 11am – both protesters and counter-protesters can begin assembling in their separate dedicated areas near the Cenotaph. The Cenotaph itself is not within either area.

– both protesters and counter-protesters can begin assembling in their separate dedicated areas near the Cenotaph. The Cenotaph itself is not within either area. Between 2-2.15pm – the protest group’s procession to College Green must commence during this time.

– the protest group’s procession to College Green must commence during this time. 5pm – all protest activity at College Green must be concluded by this time.

The map below illustrates the areas dedicated for each of the protest groups.

Other enhanced powers have been authorised from 7am-10pm on Sunday too in the area outlined in blue on the map below:

Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 – allows officers to ask people to remove face coverings if they have reason to believe it is being worn ‘wholly or mainly’ to conceal their identity.

– allows officers to ask people to remove face coverings if they have reason to believe it is being worn ‘wholly or mainly’ to conceal their identity. Section 34/35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 – a dispersal zone, giving officers additional powers to request people leave the area if they are causing – or are likely to cause – harassment, alarm or distress to other people.

Failure to comply with any of the conditions which will be in place on Sunday is a criminal offence.