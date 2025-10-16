Jail for Bridgwater man who sexually abused teenage child

A man has been jailed after being convicted of sexual offences against a child.

Roderick Lukins, from Bridgwater, made sexually explicit comments and inappropriately touched a teenager.

The 76-year-old received a custodial sentence of three years and nine months at Taunton Crown Court today (Thursday 16 October). He also was handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Lukins’ crimes came to light when he approached the child’s family and told them they wanted him to take him to an event in Bridgwater – something the victim said was not the case. While the family had known Lukins for a number of months and he was considered a person they could trust, they were concerned about Lukins’ request and thought it would be inappropriate.

A few weeks later the child asked about Lukins and why they had not seen him, at which point their family explained their concerns.

The victim over a period of time subsequently went on to make several disclosures to people they knew that Lukins had sexually touched them and kissed them.

The crimes were reported to Avon and Somerset Police in 2022, leading to an investigation being carried out by specialist officers.

In July Lukins, of Bell Close, was found guilty of two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity with a child and a further charge of sexual activity with a child.

The child’s family, in a statement prepared for the sentencing hearing, said their personality had changed because of what Lukins had done.

They said: “(The child) has found it extremely difficult to erase both his regular sexually verbal and regular sexual physical actions from their mind.

“They often say that they can’t get them out of their head, and they visualise his actions time and time again causing them to be extremely upset, sad and depressed with many unconsolable tears and regular nightmares.”

The family continued: “They (the child) have been able to have some support from Victim Support services and therapeutic counselling to help with their mental health and emotional wellbeing. However, this may need to be continued into the future as they continue to process Rod Lukins’ actions.

“This case was also postponed for a year and should have been conducted a year ago so has therefore, extended the impact of these events on all of us, in the fact that we haven’t been able to conclude this case and move on with our lives.”