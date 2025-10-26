Man admits dozens of Bristol shop thefts
A man who admitted to stealing from shops dozens of times over a three-month period will be sentenced next month.
Glenn Isham, of no fixed address, was arrested by officers in the Bristol neighbourhood team working to tackle persistent shoplifters.
At Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 17 October, he pleaded guilty to 29 counts of shop theft in which £23,000 of goods were stolen and 31 counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.
The thefts took place at two shops in Bristol where the 47-year-old stole thousands of pounds worth of make-up, perfume and protein powder.
Following an investigation, Isham was found and arrested by patrolling neighbourhood officers on Thursday 16 October.
He was subsequently charged with the 60 offences and admitted each count when he appeared before magistrates last week.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 20 November for sentencing.
Sgt Joe Iles said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. The harm it causes to businesses and the wider community is significant.
“It results in financial loss of stock, which ultimately places an additional burden on genuine customers. It also causes distress, alarm and disruption to shop owners, staff and shoppers.
“We are working tirelessly to tackle repeat offenders and reduce the harm caused by persistent retail crime. This outcome reflects our commitment to supporting businesses, protecting livelihoods and holding offenders to account.
“We have recently introduced a new system to make it easier for retailers to share CCTV and other evidence with police. This helps us respond more efficiently to reports of shoplifting. We are also streamlining internal processes to ensure offenders are brought to justice more swiftly.
“Neighbourhood teams will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols, work closely with local retailers, and pursue prosecutions wherever possible to ensure those who cause harm to our communities are brought before the courts.”
If you suspect shoplifting has occurred in your store, report it here: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/forms/brc
You should always call 999 if:
-
- you or someone else is in immediate danger
-
- the crime is in progress
-
- the suspect is detained.