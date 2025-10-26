Man admits dozens of Bristol shop thefts

A man who admitted to stealing from shops dozens of times over a three-month period will be sentenced next month.

Glenn Isham, of no fixed address, was arrested by officers in the Bristol neighbourhood team working to tackle persistent shoplifters.

At Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 17 October, he pleaded guilty to 29 counts of shop theft in which £23,000 of goods were stolen and 31 counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

The thefts took place at two shops in Bristol where the 47-year-old stole thousands of pounds worth of make-up, perfume and protein powder.

Following an investigation, Isham was found and arrested by patrolling neighbourhood officers on Thursday 16 October.

He was subsequently charged with the 60 offences and admitted each count when he appeared before magistrates last week.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 20 November for sentencing.